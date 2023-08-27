Uhre scores early, leads Union to 3-1 victory over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored the first of three first-half goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated D.C. United 3-1. Philadelphia (13-7-4) jumped on top early when Uhre took a pass from Julián Carranza in the fifth minute and scored for an eighth time this season. Jack McGlynn picked up his second goal of the season and the third of his career eight minutes later, scoring unassisted to put the Union up 2-0. Dániel Gazdag netted his 10th goal of the campaign on a penalty kick in the 38th minute and the Union took a 3-0 lead into halftime. DC United (8-12-6) avoided its fourth straight shutout when Theodore Ku-DiPietro found the net in the 88th minute

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.