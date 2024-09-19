Uhre scores a goal in third consecutive game, Baribo adds goal, assist as Union beats NYCFC 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored a goal in his third consecutive game, Tai Baribo added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 5-1. Baribo opened the scoring in the 15th minute and then fed Uhre for a one-touch finish to make it 2-0 in the 25th. NYCFC (11-11-7) conceded its most goals since a 7-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in 2016. Alonso Martínez scored for New York City, which is winless in eight straight, in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-0. Dániel Gazdag, Jakob Glesnes — off a corner kick by Kai Wagner — and Jesús Bueno each added a goal for the Union. Wagner has 50 career assists, tied with Sébastien Le Toux for most in franchise history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.