Uhre and Baribo each score a first-half goal, Union beat Red Bulls 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored a goal — his first since June — in the opening minutes and assisted on another, Tai Baribo also scored a goal and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0. New York (10-5-12) had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Red Bulls went into the game having conceded just 12 first-half goals this season but quickly found themselves at a 2-0 deficit. Uhre, on the counter-attack, slipped a shot from just outside the penalty area inside the near post to give the Union a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Then, in the 14th, Uhre played a short ball to Baribo, who finished from the penalty arc to make it 2-0. Andre Blake had four saves for Philadelphia (7-11-9).

