Ugonna Onyenso has 10 blocks as No. 22 Kentucky beats Mississippi to end three-game home skid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ugonna Onyenso tied a Rupp Arena record with 10 blocks, Antonio Reeves scored 15 points and No. 22 Kentucky beat Mississippi 75-63 to end a three-game home losing streak. The Wildcats shot 52% to snap their longest skid at Rupp, which opened in 1976. Kentucky’s last three-game home skid came in the 1966-67 season. Tre Mitchell returned from a back injury and had five points and six rebounds in 21 minutes before leaving in the second half with a shoulder injury. Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield each scored 16 points for the Rebels, who have lost five of eight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.