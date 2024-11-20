Ugonna Onyenso comes off bench to spark Kansas State in 74-56 win over Mississippi Valley State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ugonna Onyenso came off the bench to score 16 points in 12 minutes and Kansas State shook off a poor first half to beat Mississippi Valley State 74-56 on Tuesday night. On a night the Wildcats shot just 36%, Onyenso was 6 of 7 from the floor and made all four of his free throws. C.J. Jones scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. David N’Guessan added 10 points while Coleman Hawkins, who was just 1-of-11 shooting with two points, grabbed 13 rebounds. Arthur Tate scored 16 points and Antonio Sisk 15 for the Delta Devils, who trailed by two at halftime.

