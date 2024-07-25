Ugochukwu scores in 82nd, Chelsea salvages 2-2 tie with Wrexham in friendly at Levi’s Stadium.

By The Associated Press
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, center, celebrates with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, on top, after scoring a goal against Wrexham during the first half of a club friendly soccer match on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Lesley Ugochukwu scored in the 82nd minute to help Chelsea salvage a 2-2 tie with Wrexham in a friendly match Wednesday night at Levi’s Stadium. Ugochukwu rolled a shot from the middle of the box through traffic into the right corner. Wrexham took a 2-1 lead when Jack Marriot scored on a counterattack in the 72nd minute. Luke Bolton also scored for Wrexham, the Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds that was promoted this year to the third tier of English soccer. Christopher Nkunku scored first for Chelsea in the perennial Premier League power’s first preseason match and its first under manager, Enzo Maresca, the former Leicester City manager.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.