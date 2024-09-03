UGA fatal crash survivor settles lawsuit with athletic association

ATLANTA (AP) — A former University of Georgia recruiting analyst who was severely injured in a deadly car crash has settled her lawsuit against the school’s athletic association nearly two years after the accident.

In a court filing last week, attorneys for Victoria Bowles said they were dismissing the lawsuit “as a result of a compromise and agreement entered between the parties,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Details of the settlement have not been released. Rob Buck and Phil Boston, Bowles’ attorneys, declined to comment.

In a statement Tuesday, University of Georgia Athletic Association spokesman Steven Drummond said, “The parties agreed to resolve Ms. Bowles’ claim to avoid further litigation, without either party admitting fault or assigning fault.”

Bowles was hurt in a crash on Jan. 15, 2023 that followed the university’s celebration of the Georgia football program’s back-to-back national championships. Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock died in the accident.

Athens-Clarke County police investigators said speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash. The group involved had been celebrating at a downtown Athens strip club with other UGA team members and left just minutes before the incident. LeCroy, who was driving a Ford Expedition rented by the athletic association for the weekend’s celebration, had a blood-alcohol level of .197 — more than twice the legal limit.

Bowles’ lawsuit accused the athletic association of negligently entrusting the rental vehicle to LeCroy, who had a history of speeding. Shortly after she sued in July 2023, the university fired Bowles.

While the settlement ends Bowles’ legal action against the athletic association, her lawsuit continues against LeCroy’s estate and former UGA football star Jalen Carter.

Carter was arrested in March 2023 and charged with two misdemeanors after an investigation determined he was racing LeCroy prior to the crash. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 12 months of community service. Attorneys for both Carter and LeCroy’s estate have denied liability.

UGA also faces a lawsuit from the Willock family, who has brought claims against the athletic association and others similar to the ones brought by Bowles.

Nearly 20 months after the deadly crash, it still looms over a program that continues to face persistent speeding and traffic violations by players. UGA football players and staff have been involved in at least 24 incidents and arrests related to speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence since the January 2023 fatal crash.

