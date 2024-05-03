UFL at midseason: League took best of USFL and XFL, but has a familiar team at top of standings

The Birmingham Stallions are playing in a new spring football league, and they’re continuing their winning ways. The Stallions are unbeaten as the United Football League reached its midway point last week. The UFL came about after the mergers of the USFL and XFL last September. Birmingham, the two-time USFL champion, was one of four teams to survive along with four teams from the XFL. The Stallions are the league’s only unbeaten team at 5-0. Birmingham has a two-game lead over Michigan in the USFL conference. St. Louis and San Antonio are tied in the XFL conference with 4-1 records.

