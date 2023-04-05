UFC’s White says WWE partnership will grow both fan bases

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White says combining marketing forces with World Wrestling Entertainment will create an even larger fan base for both organizations. The sides will work together after Endeavor announced a $21.4 billion deal to bring WWE under its umbrella with UFC. White also says the Power Slap League has agreed to a two-year media rights deal with Rumble. He says the deal includes eight events, with the championship of next season’s series expected to take place in United Arab Emirates.

