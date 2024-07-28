UFC interim heavyweight champ Aspinall waits for title fight against Jones, Miocic

Tom Aspinall retained the UFC interim heavyweight championship with a punishing first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 on Saturday night. The win sets up the English fighter for a potential colossal matchup with division great Jon Jones. Aspinall rocked Blaydes with a big right hand that sent the challenger to the canvas before he finished him off with a series of rights to the head that ended the fight at just 1 minute of the first round. Jones will likely fight challenger Stipe Miocic later this year with the winner getting Aspinall to determine the true heavyweight champion in UFC.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.