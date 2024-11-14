UFC ditches new fighter gloves designed to minimize eye pokes after just 6 months

UFC decided ahead of Saturday’s card at Madison Square Garden to ditch the ballyhooed new fight gloves unveiled in the spring designed in large part to stunt eye pokes that often render fighters unable to continue. It was the first major change of the protective equipment in more than a decade. Use of the gloves barely lasted six months. The gloves had been used on every card since UFC 302 in June. UFC President Dana White said he made the call to revert back to the old style of gloves.

