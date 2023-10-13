UFC creates its own drug-testing program in wake of split with USADA over McGregor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC is moving on from the United States Anti-Doping Agency and is creating its own drug-testing program in a feud that involves former champion Conor McGregor. The mixed martial arts organization also sent a legal letter to USADA to demand a retraction and apology for a statement it issued Wednesday regarding the end of its deal with the UFC. Drug Free Sport International will be in charge of the collection process under the new program that begins in January when the UFC’s deal with USADA ends. Former FBI special agent George Piro will be in charge of the new program. USADA CEO Travis Tygart says he stands by his statement.

