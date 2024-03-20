UFC agrees to $335 million settlement with former fighters who filed antitrust lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings reached a $335 million settlement regarding two antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters in the organization, according to TKO’s disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement was reached March 13. The payments will be paid out over time rather than in a lump sum and will be tax deductible. The two class-action lawsuits by former UFC fighters were led by Cung Le, filed in 2014, and Kajan Johnson, filed in 2021.

