UFC 306 about more than MMA when it takes place at the Sphere on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White was in the audience soon after U2 began its highly celebrated run at the Sphere last fall. He watched inside the technological marvel near the Las Vegas Strip that makes full use of its massive high-definition LED screen. White knew the UFC had to place one of its marquee pay-per-view events inside the Sphere. Nearly 12 months and some $20 million later White will watch his vision come true when UFC 306 occupies the Sphere on Saturday night. Two title fights serving as the headline events.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.