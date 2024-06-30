UFC 303 reports a nearly $16M gate, its 4th-biggest despite 3 bouts with replacement fighters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s broken toe couldn’t keep MMA fans away from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for UFC 303, as the 30-year-old organization celebrated its fourth-highest gate. With 18,881 in attendance, the total gate was announced at $115.9 million for an event that culminated another busy week for sports in Las Vegas that included the NHL Draft at the Sphere. Despite McGregor pulling out of his fight with Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White still expected to break the gate record of $17.7 million for UFC 205, which attracted 20,427 on Nov. 12, 2016, at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Despite falling short, White remained pleased with the turnout.

