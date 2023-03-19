UFC 286: Edwards retains title by majority decision vs Usman

LONDON (AP) — Leon Edwards has retained his welterweight title after beating challenger Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 by majority decision. Judges scored the trilogy fight at the O2 Arena in London 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 in favor of the Jamaican-born Brit. Edwards had last year ended Usman’s long reign as champion with a kick to the Nigerian’s head and neck in the fifth round in Salt Lake City in August in UFC 278. This was their third meeting, more than seven years after their first fight won by Usman. Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight category by majority decision.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.