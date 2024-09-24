UEFA won’t give 2027 Champions League final to San Siro in Milan and looks for new venue

PRAGUE (AP) — The storied San Siro stadium cannot host the Champions League final in 2027. UEFA made decisions Tuesday and opened the search for a new venue. UEFA gave extended time for the city of Milan to show the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be available during planned renovation work. It will stage ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics and host games at the 2032 European Championship. Those guarantees didn’t come before a UEFA executive committee meeting Tuesday in Czech capital Prague. UEFA aims to choose the 2027 final venue by next June.

