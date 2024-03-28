UEFA will listen if Euro 2024 coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European Championship organizer UEFA says it will listen to national team coaches if they want bigger squads of 26 players instead of 23 for the tournament in Germany. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said this week injuries in modern soccer meant it was absurd to return to the traditional squad size of 23. England coach Gareth Southgate says he’s also open to an increase. During the COVID-19 pandemic UEFA allowed 26-man squads at Euro 2020 and FIFA did at the 2022 World Cup. UEFA will host coaches and officials from the 24 teams on April 8-9 in Duesseldorf.

