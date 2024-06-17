UEFA wants to keep Russian flags out of stadium for Ukraine’s opening game at Euro 2024

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — UEFA wants to keep Russian flags out of the stadium when Ukraine plays its first European Championship game after some were displayed in the stands at other matches. UEFA said security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium where Ukraine plays Romania on Monday afternoon in the Euro 2024 group stage. Russian teams are banned by UEFA from international competitions during the military invasion of Ukraine. Russian citizens could still try to buy tickets for Euro 2024 games. The national flag of white, red and blue horizontal bands has been displayed at games including Serbia-England on Sunday

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.