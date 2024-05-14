UEFA wants Euro 2024 referees to speak more with captains and get more respect in return

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA is offering a communications deal between referees and teams at the European Championship: We’ll do more to explain decisions, you let only captains approach to discuss them. UEFA has brought Euro 2024 match officials to Frankfurt to prepare for the June 14-July 14 tournament. UEFA detailed on Tuesday the standards it expects. Yellow cards are promised for any player who is not the captain “showing any sign of disrespect or dissent” when approaching the referee. UEFA referees head Roberto Rosetti says “We are ready to speak and share more details with the players and coaches to help them understand how a decision was taken.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.