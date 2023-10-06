UEFA vice president Nilsson resigns as head of Swedish sports body in fallout from pro-Russia vote

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA’s decision to welcome Russian youth teams back into its competitions has cost its Swedish vice president his other top-tier job as head of a national sports body. Karl-Erik Nilsson has resigned as chairman of the Swedish Sports Confederation. He had come under pressure in the 10 days since UEFA surprisingly eased its blanket ban on Russian teams imposed 19 months ago amid the invasion of Ukraine. As the UEFA senior vice president Nilsson had spoken in favor of and voted for a more pro-Russia policy at a Sept. 26 meeting in Cyprus. That defied Swedish national sports policy

