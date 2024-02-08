UEFA urged by French minister to protect soccer from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs

PARIS (AP) — European soccer leaders have been urged by France’s sports minister to protect soccer from the risk of owners taking control of multiple clubs. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has warned the UEFA annual congress in Paris of a scenario where “a small number of investors would have control over European football.” UEFA has longstanding rules monitoring multi-club owners in its competitions. Its in-house researchers warned last year of integrity risks to games on the field and in the player transfer market with about 200 clubs globally in the growing trend. Fans have been concerned their team can be used as a feeder for parent clubs.

