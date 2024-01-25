UEFA turmoil deepens as Zvonimir Boban resigns in protest at Čeferin’s presidential power move

GENEVA (AP) — Turmoil inside European soccer body UEFA fueled by its president Aleksander Čeferin’s push to change statutes to let him stay in office longer has led to a first exit of a senior manager. Zvonimir Boban cited his “total disapproval” for Čeferin’s political power move in resigning as UEFA Chief of Football. The former Croatia and AC Milan great was in the job for three years. Boban says he has “no option but to leave UEFA” and is “not alone in my thinking here.” Boban’s departure is the most public show of growing discontent with Čeferin’s leadership in recent months.

