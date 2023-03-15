UEFA to study Inter Milan complaint on fan issues at Porto

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says it will look into how hundreds of Inter Milan fans with tickets were denied entry to a Champions League game at Porto on Tuesday. The Italian club has promised a formal complaint. Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta said in a post-game interview late Tuesday children were crying outside the stadium after being denied entry. Their team drew 0-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. UEFA says some Inter fans had tickets for sections allocated for Porto fans. Stadium security is organized by home clubs and city authorities.

