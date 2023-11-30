UEFA signs betting sponsor for Euro 2024 amid unease at soccer’s relationship with gambling

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has signed an official gambling sponsor for the European Championship for the first time, a deal that comes amid growing scrutiny of soccer’s financial relationship with the betting industry. UEFA says the Betano online gambling brand owned by Kaizen Gaming was signed as a global sponsor of next year’s tournament in Germany. The value of the deal was not disclosed. UEFA’s deal with the Greece-based company was made despite soccer having rules that bar players, referees and officials from betting on games or having financial interests in gambling operators. Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali will miss Euro 2024 while serving a 10-month ban for betting on teams he played for.

