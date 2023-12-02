UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams at Euro 2024 from revenue of $2.6 billion

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — UEFA says it will pay 331 million euros ($360 million) in total prize money to the 24 national teams at the men’s European Championship. The tournament is expected to earn about 2.4 billion euros ($2.61 billion) in commercial revenue. The team prize fund is in line with the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 and 20 times more than UEFA’s prize fund for the women’s Euro 2022. The national federation of the Euro 2024 title winner can get a maximum of 28.25 million euros. Each team gets a minimum of 9.25 million euros from the month-long tournament in Germany that starts June 14.

