UEFA set to crack down on players intimidating referees at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — UEFA’s top referee has vowed to crack down on players arguing with referees and “mobbing” them on the field at the upcoming European Championship in Germany. UEFA Managing Director of Refereeing Roberto Rosetti addressed a gathering of coaches from the 24 competing teams on Monday in Germany and called on them to ensure their players show respect for game officials. A UEFA statement says Rosetti told the coaches that referees “will be strong with mobbing and clear dissent” in Euro 2024 games. UEFA also said it will make a decision soon on whether to allow teams to pick 26 players instead of the usual 23 for the tournament.

