UEFA sends aid money to Champions League final host Turkey

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has given $214,000 to help relief work in Turkey after the earthquake. Turkey will host the Champions League final in Istanbul in June. The European soccer body also pledged to organize more fund-raising activities in the days leading up to the final on June 10. It is also coordinating work among its 55 member associations to contribute to a disaster relief fund. Initial donations included $160,000 from UEFA to the Turkish soccer federation. Moments of silence will be held before UEFA games next week in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

