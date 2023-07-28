UEFA says Italy and Turkey have teamed up for bid to co-host 2032 European Championship

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders. The two soccer federations have been competing in the bidding contest that is scheduled for an Oct. 10 vote by UEFA executive committee members. UEFA says it will now work with the two federations to ensure their joint bid meets all the requirements. Turkey is also bidding to host the 2028 tournament. That tournament long been expected to go to the joint bid by the four United Kingdom federations and Ireland.

