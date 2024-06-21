UEFA says it will improve Frankfurt field after turf cuts up in England-Denmark game at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA says it’s working on “specific issues” to improve the quality of the playing surface at Frankfurt. The field for the England-Denmark game Thursday at Euro 2024 cut up after days of rain. Frankfurt has had steady rainfall this week and the Waldstadion roof was closed for 24 hours before kickoff. That was to protect the field that was used all season by host club Eintracht Frankfurt. UEFA says “a detailed maintenance plan is in place to address specific issues and further improve quality.” Frankfurt hosts three more games starting Sunday with Germany playing Switzerland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.