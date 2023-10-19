UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches in Israel halted indefinitely

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Israel will not host any of the governing body’s sanctioned soccer matches until further notice. UEFA said it had conducted a “thorough evaluation of the current safety and security situation in the whole territory of Israel” before the decision was made by its Executive Committee. The ruling will impact Israeli teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League and Europa Conference League respectively. Maccabi Haifa’s game at Villarreal on Oct. 26 has been put back to Dec. 6 and Maccabi Tel Aviv’s home game against Zorya Luhansk that had been scheduled for the same day will now be held on Nov. 25. Earlier this month UEFA postponed all matches scheduled to take place in Israel over a two-week period after Hamas’ surprise attack.

