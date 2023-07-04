UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Osasuna's Lucas Torro, left, falls next to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during the Copa del Rey soccer final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Spanish club Osasuna has been removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

GENEVA (AP) — Spanish club Osasuna has been removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. Osasuna says it will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. By finishing seventh in La Liga last season, Osasuna earned a place in the playoff round of the third-tier European club competition. It would have needed to beat one opponent in August to advance to the group stage. UEFA’s verdict lifts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao into the competition instead. A CAS ruling is likely needed before Athletic’s first-leg game on Aug. 24.

