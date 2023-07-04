UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing

GENEVA (AP) — Spanish club Osasuna has been removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. Osasuna says it will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. By finishing seventh in La Liga last season, Osasuna earned a place in the playoff round of the third-tier European club competition. It would have needed to beat one opponent in August to advance to the group stage. UEFA’s verdict lifts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao into the competition instead. A CAS ruling is likely needed before Athletic’s first-leg game on Aug. 24.

