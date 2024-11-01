UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined the Serbian soccer federation $56,500 for misconduct by fans who jeered Switzerland’s national anthem and displayed an anti-Kosovo banner. UEFA says its disciplinary panel also charged Serbia for discrimination by fans at a Nations League game against the Swiss last month. It was attended by Serbian state president Aleksandar Vucic. Games between Serbia and Switzerland also were politically charged at the past two World Cups. UEFA also punished Hungary for fans’ discriminatory chants during a game at Bosnia-Herzegovina. It banned Hungary from selling tickets to fans for a Nations League game in the Netherlands this month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.