UEFA punishes Serbia and Montenegro after offensive chants at Euro 2024 qualifying game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Serbia to play in an empty stadium at its last home qualifying game for the European Championship because of another charge of offensive chants by its fans against Montenegro. The Montenegro soccer federation also was punished with a charge of “racist behavior” from the neighboring countries’ game in Belgrade in October that Serbia won 3-1. Both federations also were punished for the same offenses after fans traded ethnic slurs when the teams met in Montenegro in March. UEFA said Serbia must play without fans when it hosts Bulgaria on Nov. 19.

