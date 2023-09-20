UEFA punishes Romania for soccer fans’ pro-Serbia chants at Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished the Romanian soccer federation for pro-Serbia chants by fans during a game against Kosovo. Romania must play its next home European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium. Fans chanted “Kosovo is Serbia” at the Euro 2024 qualifying game last week. The teams were taken from the field and play stopped for 45 minutes. The slogan also was displayed on a banner despite UEFA rules prohibiting political statements at games it organizes. Romania does not recognize Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008. Romania’s next home game is against Andorra next month.

