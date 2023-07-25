UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation has been fined $165,000 by UEFA for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month. UEFA also says Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game. That’s a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11. A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period. UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final won by Spain.

