UEFA punishes 11 European soccer clubs for overdue debts

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished 11 clubs for breaking financial monitoring rules. The clubs include one in Slovenia where UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin was once a board member. Six clubs including Olimpija Ljubljana and Romanian champion Cluj were threatened with a one-year ban from the next European competition they qualify for through 2027. They have probationary periods of one or two years with financial targets to meet. Olimpija was fined $106,000 by a UEFA-appointed investigation panel for late payment of wages, transfer fees or social taxes. More than 200 clubs that qualify to play in the three UEFA competitions are evaluated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.