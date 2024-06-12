UEFA promises more clarity for fans and players on refereeing decisions at Euro 2024

MUNICH (AP) — Clarity for players and spectators and zero tolerance for serious foul play and dissent. That’s what referees have been tasked with at the European Championship. UEFA has promised to do more to explain decisions to teams, requiring in turn that only captains can approach the referees to discuss them. That was emphasized at a media briefing on refereeing guidelines for Euro 2024 that took place at Munich’s Allianz Stadium, two days before host nation Germany kicks off the tournament in the same venue against Scotland. UEFA will also be providing more technical VAR explanations for the fans on giant screens in the stadiums.

