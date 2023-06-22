UEFA president Čeferin tells soccer fans how they can win the war against racists

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Soccer fans have been told to play their part in driving racism out of the sport. Players like Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have faced sickening abuse and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin is calling on supporters to identify offenders. Ceferin says “We must shout, call out and rid ourselves of these idiots, who discredit both football and you the fans.” He was speaking at the European Football Fans’ Congress in Manchester. Vinícius has been the target of sustained racist abuse by fans in Spanish stadiums. There are also a growing number of players being targeted on social media.

