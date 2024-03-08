UEFA president Čeferin offers ‘total support’ to Italian soccer boss accused of embezzlement

MILAN (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin on Friday expressed his “total support” for Italian soccer chief Gabriele Gravina, who is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering. Gravina is a UEFA vice president and the president of the Italian soccer federation. He is accused of illegally using money from a TV rights auction in 2018, when he was head of Italy’s third division, for the purchase of a home in Milan. The 70-year-old denies any wrongdoing and his lawyers supplied the prosecutors on Wednesday with reams of documentation purportedly proving that the money for the house came from a different source. Čeferin says he believes Gravina is “an honest and respectable person.”

