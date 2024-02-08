UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin says he will leave in 2027 and aims testy barbs at critics

PARIS (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he will not stand as a candidate in 2027. He announced his decision in a testy statement about one hour after steering through a controversial change of legal rules that would have let him stay. Ceferin has led UEFA since 2016 and says he’s “tired of COVID, tired of two wars” and of plans for a rival Super League that he called a “nonsense project.” The Slovenian lawyer says he made the decision for family reasons six months ago. However, the issue of letting him stay until 2031 had provoked opposition and turmoil in UEFA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.