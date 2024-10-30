UEFA pledges to spend $1 billion on women’s soccer to grow the game in Europe

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has pledged to steer 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) toward all levels of women’s soccer over the next six years as part of a comprehensive strategy to grow the game in Europe. UEFA’s goal is to make “football the most-played team sport for women and girls in every European country.” It also aims to double the number of fully professional national leagues to six and raise the number of professional players from 3,000 to 5,000. UEFA’s director of women’s soccer Nadine Kessler acknowledges there are “persistent challenges and obstacles to overcome” in getting more girls and women into the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.