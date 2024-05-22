UEFA picks Budapest to host 2026 Champions League final but delays 2027 decision on San Siro

DUBLIN (AP) — UEFA has picked Budapest to host the men’s Champions League final in 2026 and delayed giving the 2027 game to Milan amid uncertainty over the future of San Siro. The Puskás Arena and San Siro were the only two candidates for the two finals scheduled to be awarded. A decision on the 2027 final was put back to September. The iconic San Siro is owned by the city of Milan and has been under long-term threat of demolition. Shared tenants AC Milan and Inter Milan have looked for new homes they can own.

