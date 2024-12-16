UEFA more than doubles team prize money for Women’s Euro 2025 to $43M

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says prize money for the 2025 Women’s European Championship will more than double compared to the previous edition, with the 16 teams sharing 41 million euros ($43 million). Each federation will get a minimum of 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million) for playing at Euro 2025 in Switzerland and is obliged to share at least 30% of the money among the players. The title winner can earn up to 5.1 million euros ($5.35 million). Clubs whose players compete at the tournament will share 6 million euros ($6.3 million) at a daily rate of 657 euros ($690) per player. That is a total increase of 33% compared to the last women’s Euros.

