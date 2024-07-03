UEFA investigates Turkey player Merih Demiral for celebrating a goal with a nationalist gesture

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — UEFA has launched an investigation into Turkey soccer player Merih Demiral’s “alleged inappropriate behavior” after he celebrated a goal at Euro 2024 by displaying a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group. Demiral scored both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn a place in the quarterfinals. After scoring the second goal he appeared to make a sign with each hand that is associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization Ulku Ocaklari, which is more widely known as the Gray Wolves.

