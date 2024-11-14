UEFA investigates English ref Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is investigating English match official David Coote after a video allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship. UEFA says it appointed a disciplinary inspector “to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee.” Coote worked as a video review specialist at Euro 2024 where match officials stayed at a hotel near Frankfurt. British daily The Sun published video late Wednesday appearing to show Coote snorting the drug. Coote is already suspended by the English match referees body after cellphone video circulated of him insulting former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

