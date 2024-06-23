UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Security is being increased field-side to stop fans getting to players at the European Championship. The problem at Euro 2024 peaked when at least six fans tried to get selfie photos with Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. UEFA says “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 stadiums in Germany. No details were revealed of the updated plan to stop intruders who face a tournament ban and criminal prosecution for trespassing. Four fans pursuing Ronaldo got on the field Saturday during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey and more tried after the game ended in Dortmund.

