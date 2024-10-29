UEFA gives player union an executive committee seat in move to involve stars more in decisions

PARIS (AP) — UEFA is giving the professional footballer’s union a seat on its executive committee in a move meant to give players more input on issues such as the congested match calendar. UEFA and FIFPRO Europe announced a working agreement Tuesday that the union said will “increase the voice of players in European football governance.” It comes during a season when stars like Ballon d’Or winner Rodri have warned they could strike to protest too many games in an overloaded calendar of competitions. The three-year deal was announced in the same month the FIFPRO Europe union helped file a formal complaint at the European Commission in Brussels that targeted world soccer body FIFA but not UEFA.

