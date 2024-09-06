UEFA fines Roma $2.2M and warns Basaksehir of European ban in latest club finance rulings

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has fined Roma 2 million euros ($2.22 million) and threatened Istanbul Basaksehir with a one-year ban from European competitions in the latest rulings by club finance investigators. Aston Villa and Marseille must pay fines of tens of thousands of euros for late delivery of accounts for the monitoring system once known as “Financial Fair Play.” The system was approved in 2009 to promote financial stability in top-level European soccer by evaluating revenue and spending by clubs which qualify for its competitions. UEFA required clubs last season to limit spending to 90% of revenue on wages and transfer fees.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.