UEFA fines its Euro 2024 co-organizer Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Ronaldo

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA has fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship. UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings that included two fines totaling 20,000 euros ($21,500) for the German soccer federation. The charges related to “order and security” at games and “protection of the playing area” at Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Turkey. Multiple fans have invading the playing field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games.

